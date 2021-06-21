Bass tournament to honor former Brown County sheriff set for August

The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association and Bartholomew County Sheriff Matt Myers are announcing that the 9th Annual Sheriff Robert “Buck” Stogsdill Open Bass Tournament is set for August 28th.

The tournament is named after Stogsdill, the former Brown County Sheriff who passed away in 2011.

The registration fee per team is $125. All proceeds benefit the ISA’s Line of Duty Death Benefit, Youth Leadership Camps and Scholarship Programs funds.

This year’s event will be at Lake Monroe’s Cutright Ramp.

For more information, you can go to www.indianasheriffs.org