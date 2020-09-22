Basketball star’s father killed in Brown County crash

Indiana basketball great Damon Bailey’s father was killed in a motorcycle accident Monday in Brown County.

Wendell Bailey, was involved in an accident on his motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on State Road 46 in Nashville, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. His wife, Beverly, was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at about 2:47 p.m. in the 3600 block of East State Road 46 in Nashville.

Based on deputies investigation, a car driven by Jacob Waltermire, was attempting to pass a tractor-trailer and noticed the oncoming motorcycle. He pulled back behind the semi, lost control and crossed the centerline striking a vehicle driven by Hana Cai, who was behind the motorcycle.

The sheriff’s department says it is unclear how the motorcycle became involved in the crash. The accident remains under investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

The IU basketball team posted their condolences on Twitter this morning saying “Our thoughts and prayers are with Damon Bailey and his family during this difficult time. We are so sorry for the loss of your father, Wendell, and for injuries suffered by your mother, Beverly, in this terrible accident yesterday.”