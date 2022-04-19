Bartholomew Youth Empowerment Summit set for next week

A one-day Bartholomew County Youth Empowerment Summit is coming up next week, organized by the Bartholomew County Council for Youth Development.

100 area students have signed up to take part in the event at the Columbus Learning Center on Friday, April 29th, designed to build leadership skills, to inspire personal action and to expand the vision of a welcoming, safe, and supportive community for all.

The keynote speakers for the event will include Columbus Mayor Jim Lienhoop and Tyshaun Allen, of Taylor Bros. Construction Co. and president of the Columbus Area Multi-Ethnic Organization who will talk about “Finding Your Own Path to Success”.

Students will rotate through three sessions with local experts, focusing on their strengths, to share insights with other teams and to give them resources to become a leader.

There will also be a panel of four recent graduates who will give a perspective on

life after high school.

Other partners for the summit include The African American Fund of Bartholomew County, Columbus Human Rights Commission, Tu Futuro, Flat Rock-Hawcreek Schools and Bartholomew Consolidated Schools.