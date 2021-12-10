Bartholomew town receives grant for water studies

Hartsville will be receiving a grant to improve its water infrastructure.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced earlier this week that planning grants will be going to 11 communities around the state for a total of just over $623 thousand dollars.

The grants are coming through the federal Community Development Block Grant program.

Locally, the Town of Hartsville is being awarded $58,320 for a water infrastructure planning grant.

The water infrastructure grants are meant to allow communities to study issues and opportunities surrounding their drinking, wastewater and stormwater systems. After the planning, communities will be able to make decisions regarding their most urgent water needs.

Crouch said that the grants help communities to “better prepare for their upcoming needs and plan developments and investments that will better the lives of their residents and the community overall.”