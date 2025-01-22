Bartholomew sheriff warns of phone scammers

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is warning about scammers making phone calls and threatening you with arrest if you don’t give them money.

Scammers frequently impersonate law enforcement officials over the phone. They try to get you to give up your personal information or make payments to them to supposedly satisfy fake warrants or claims that you missed jury duty. Scammers are able to spoof your Caller ID so that the number appears to be legitimate.

Authorities warn you not to give out your personal or financial information to a caller. Law enforcement officers will never ask for you to make a payment over the phone to avoid arrest.

If you have any questions you should hang up and call your local authorities directly at an official number you can find online or in a phone book.