Bartholomew sees second highest new COVID-19 cases

Bartholomew County had the second highest number of new cases of COVID-19 reported since the start of the pandemic, under the new report from the state.

Bartholomew County has 118 new cases and a 7-day positivity rate of 11.4 percent as of today’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health. The only higher day for the county was Nov. 19th with 121 new cases. Bartholomew County also had two new reported deaths, bringing the total here to 65. No other area county reported new deaths in today’s report.

In other area counties, Decatur had 43 new cases, Jennings 17, Jackson 39, Brown 6, Johnson 164 and Shelby County 31.

On the state’s color coded map of COVID-19 spread, Bartholomew and all of its surrounding counties are orange, showing serious spread of the disease.

Indiana has added 5,700 more positive COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths as of Friday’s report. That report showed 324,537 total cases since the start of the pandemic and 5,328 total deaths.