Bartholomew schools to see state grants for safety improvements

Local legislators are touting more than a quarter of a million dollars in grants that will improve school safety in Bartholomew County.

According to Indiana House Republican Representatives Ryan Lauer, Jennifer Meltzer and Jim Lucas, Bartholomew County schools are receiving grants for safety upgrades through the state’s Secured School Safety Grant Program.

Local schools receiving the grants include:

Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. $81,000;

Columbus Christian School Inc. $22,425;

Flat Rock-Hawcreek School Corp. $45,586;

St. Bartholomew School $26,907;

St. Peter’s Lutheran School $40,459; and

White Creek Lutheran School $34,725.

The funding is part of the state’s biennial budget passed last year. Legislators announced yesterday that 499 schools across Indiana’s 92 counties received $24 million total in state matching grants. Indiana has allocated $187 million for school safety matching grants since the program started in 2013.

The funds can be used for a wide range of safety needs including school resource officers, equipment and technology, active-event warning systems, threat assessments, and student and parent support services programs.

You can find more information here: in.gov/schoolsafety.