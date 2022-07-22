Bartholomew schools make diversity, wellness promotions

Bartholomew Consolidated Schools have approved a new multi-cultural coordinator and director of wellness for the school district.

Angie Kirkham will serve as the multi-cultural coordinator and Kristin Beck as the director of wellness.

Kirkham has taught for 13 years including nine years at Clifty Creek Elementary. In 2018, she was chosen as the ARC Teacher of the Year and in 2021, she was Clifty Creek’s Teacher of the Year. She served for two years as the chair of the Indiana State Teachers Association’s Minorities Affairs Committee.

Beck worked for nine years as a special education teacher and seven years as a school counselor in the Franklin Community Schools system. She came to BCSC in 2013 as a counselor at Columbus East High School and became director of counseling at East in 2016.

The director of wellness is a new position for BCSC.

The school board approved the personnel moves at its meeting this week.