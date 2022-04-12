Bartholomew property tax bills to be mailed Thursday

Bartholomew County Treasurer Barb Hackman says that property tax bills will be mailed out Thursday.

The tax bills are only sent out once a year, although tax bills are due in installments on May 10th and November 10th.

You have several options to make a payment:

Through mail to Bartholomew County Treasurer, PO Box 1986, Columbus, IN 47202.

In person at the Governmental Office Building on Third Street during office hours.

At one of the two drop boxes located at the office building

At local banks including Centra Credit Union, First Financial Bank, Jackson County Bank, Horizon Bank and German American.

By phone by calling 844-278-9126

Online at bartholomew.in.gov by clicking on paperless billing.

