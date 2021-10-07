Bartholomew police dog receives donated protective vest

Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department police dog Szabi is sporting a new bullet and stab resistant protective vest thanks to a non-profit company.

The sheriff’s department is reporting that the donation is courtesy of Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Since it started in 2009, the company has provided over 4,415 vests, at a cost of $6.9 million.

This body armor for four-legged police officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and certified by the National Institute of Justice. Vests cost up to $2,200 dollars and come with a five-year warranty.

The program is open to U.S. dogs that are at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies.

Szabi’s new vest is embroidered with “In memory of K9 Diesel EOW (or End of Watch) 11-14-2020”. Diesel died after getting hit by a vehicle on Interstate 65 while chasing a suspect.

You can get more information or donate at www.vik9s.org.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.