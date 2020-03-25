Bartholomew pandemic task force sets up web site for info

The local COVID-19 Community Task Force has launched a website where you can find more local information.

Organizers of the site say it brings together information from the public and private health system and local governments. The task force has also held online video messages to the community which will be hosted at the site and its Facebook page.

The task force includes , Bartholomew County Public Health, Columbus Regional Health, Columbus, Bartholomew County, Bartholomew County Emergency Management, Bartholomew Consolidated Schools and other community groups.

You can find the site at covid19communitytaskforce.org