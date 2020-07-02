Bartholomew officials stress need for masks, social distancing

The Bartholomew County COVID-19 Task Force applauded the governor’s decision to create a Stage 4.5 with some restrictions remaining in place.

Local officials say that the best and most effective way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to wear masks and keep socially distant. In Bartholomew County, the staff in restaurants and retail settings will continue to require to be masked. And all residents are urged to wear masks in public.

The greater Columbus community has much to celebrate with regards to our successes with keeping the spread of COVID-19 manageable, said Mayor Jim Lienhoop.

It is that success and those little wins, which have even been recognized on a national level that should motivate us to stay the course and keep prudent. The virus is not gone. We must continue to follow these important safety measures.

The COVID-19 Community Task Force is a partnership of the City of Columbus, Bartholomew County, Columbus Regional Health and area economic and education entities coordinating resources and communication efforts to address the Coronavirus pandemic.

>For more information on the Bartholomew County COVID-19 Community Task force go to www.covid19communitytaskforce.org.