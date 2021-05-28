Bartholomew Memorial Day services set for Monday morning

There will be a Memorial Day service at the Bartholomew County Memorial for Veterans on the Courthouse lawn Monday.

Zach Ellison, an organizer for the event, explains that the names will be read of all veterans who have died since the last community remembrance service in November 2019.

Anyone who has a veteran family member who has died since Nov. 2019 is encouraged to contact Heath Jewell at Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home to make sure their name is on the list.

The National Anthem will be performed by Camilla Gehring and the invocation will be by Chaplain Reeves Flint. That will be followed by a wreath laying ceremony, Ellison said.

The service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday morning.

Photograph from the Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division.