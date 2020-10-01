Bartholomew man heading to federal prison for child exploitation

A Bartholomew County man was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison yesterday for three counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

28-year-old Levi A. Walters of Westport will also have to serve an additional 15 years of supervised release following his federal prison sentence. He was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution to the victim, a girl who was under the age of 10.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in Indianapolis, the investigation started in July of 2019 when the victim’s mother found videos on Walters’ phone showing him engaging in sexual conduct with her child. When Bartholomew County deputies arrived, Walters allegedly had two firearms and was threatening to commit suicide. He was taken into custody safely.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Bartholomew County Sheriffs Department, and the Indiana State Police.

U.S. Attorney Josh J. Minkler said it is every parent’s worst nightmare to find out that man they trusted entered a child’s bedroom and preyed upon her innocence while she tried to sleep.