Bartholomew libraries reopen to customers with restrictions

The Bartholomew County Public Library branches will be opening to the public again today although with limitations.

The main library branch on Fifth Street in Columbus will be limited to 50 patrons at a time and the Hope Branch will have a limit of 20 people. You are encouraged to make your visit as brief as possible. All visitors will need to wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing. You should bring your own mask if possible, but the library does have disposable masks you can use.

Chairs, tables, meeting rooms and children’s play areas are all closed. Computers for public use will be limited to 1 hour at a time and only 50 percent of them can be used. Exceptions will be allowed for those applying for benefits such as unemployment.

The library will still have curbside service available. If you need home delivery of items, such as if you are quarantining at home or are at high risk for the virus, you can contact the outreach department at 812-379-1278 or by email at [email protected]. If you have any questions, you can call the library at 812-379-1255.

The main library hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Hope branch hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Saturday.