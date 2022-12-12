Bartholomew legislators receive committee assignments

The Indiana House Republicans have appointed Bartholomew County legislators to committees for the upcoming session of the General Assembly.

State Rep. Ryan Lauer of Columbus will serve as vice chair of the House Roads and Transportation Committee, as a member of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee, and the House Family, Children and Human Affairs Committee.

Newly elected State Rep. Jennifer Meltzer of Shelbyville will serve as a member of the House Courts and Criminal Code Committee, the House Judiciary Committee and the House Committee on Local Government. Her district includes northeastern Bartholomew County.

State Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour received an appointment to serve as vice chair of the House Veterans Affairs and Public Safety Committee. Lucas will also serve as a member of the House Committee on Local Government and the House Public Policy Committee. Lucas district includes part of southern Bartholomew County as well as Jackson County.

State Senate Republicans have announced that Sen. Greg Walker of Columbus will be chairman of the Senate Committee on Family and Children Services. He will also serve as ranking member of the Senate Committees on Elections and Ethics, and as member of the committees on pensions and labor, public policy and tax and fiscal policy.

Indiana lawmakers are scheduled to convene on Jan. 9.

Indiana Statehouse photo courtesy of iga.in.gov