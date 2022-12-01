Bartholomew landfill rates per ton increasing on Jan. 3

The Bartholomew County Landfill will be increasing its dumping fees after the start of the year.

The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District is announcing that dumping fees will increase to $34 per ton, starting on January 3rd. The landfill fees are currently $30 per ton, for loads over 200 pounds.

The landfill is on East Bartholomew County Road 450S.

If you have any questions, you can contact the Solid Waste Management District at 812-376-2614 or visit their website at www.bcswmd.com