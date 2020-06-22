Bartholomew Jail offers options for video visits

In person visitation is still off-limits at the Bartholomew County Jail, but the sheriff’s department is launching a new program today to allow virtual visits with inmates.

Sheriff Matt Myers announced that the HomeWav system will allow for voice and video calls with inmates, as well as video messaging.

The program charges 20 cents per minute for a phone call, 30 cents per minute for remote video visits and video messages are 50 cents per minute.

Bartholomew County Jail videos are subject to recording and monitoring, virtual visitors must dress appropriately and no obscene behavior will be allowed, the sheriff said.

You can get more information at www.homewav.com

In person visitation is suspended until further notice.