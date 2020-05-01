Bartholomew inmates making masks for jail staff and prisoners

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department says that female inmates in the jail drug rehab program have been making masks for other inmates, jail staff and employees at Sam’s Club.

The program is patterned after a similar effort in Jackson County.

Corrections Officer Courtney Fisher obtained fabric for the masks and within a week and a half, the inmates have sewn 120 masks for the store and 70 more are nearly ready to be distributed.

Sheriff Matt Myers said that Sams Club has donated much-needed cleaning supplies to the jail during the pandemic.

The sheriff’s office is looking for any donations of materials or the hard-to-find elastic for the project. If you would like to donate you can contact the sheriff’s department at 812-379-1650.