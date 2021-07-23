Bartholomew fire chiefs holding joint fundraiser for training money

The chiefs of the 10 volunteer fire departments in Bartholomew County will be holding their first joint fundraiser tomorrow, as a way to raise money for training.

The Bartholomew County Fire Chiefs Association will be holding a fish fry at the Hog Molly Brewing Co., from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. That is at 830 Depot Street in Columbus

Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department Chief Dave Thompson explains:

Thompson says that volunteer fire departments have a hard time finding funds for training.

You can choose a fish or tenderloin dinner with sides Thompson said. The dinner itself will be a free will donation. The brewery will also be donating its locally made beers with a portion of sales going into the firefighter’s education fund.