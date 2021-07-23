Local News Top Story 

Bartholomew fire chiefs holding joint fundraiser for training money

admin

The chiefs of the 10 volunteer fire departments in Bartholomew County will be holding their first joint fundraiser tomorrow, as a way to raise money for training.

The Bartholomew County Fire Chiefs Association will be holding a fish fry at the Hog Molly Brewing Co., from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. That is at 830 Depot Street in Columbus

Columbus Township Fire and Rescue Department Chief Dave Thompson explains:

Thompson says that volunteer fire departments have a hard time finding funds for training.

You can choose a fish or tenderloin dinner with sides Thompson said. The dinner itself will be a free will donation. The brewery will also be donating its locally made beers with a portion of sales going into the firefighter’s education fund.