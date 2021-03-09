Bartholomew farm family recognized for 200+ years

A Bartholomew County family farm was one of two in the state to receive the bicentennial Hoosier Homestead Award in a recent ceremony with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for more than 100 consecutive years, and consist of 20 acres or more, or produce more than $1,000 in agricultural products per year.

The Weinantz farm in Bartholomew County was recognized for being established in 1820.

Other area families recognized at the ceremony included the Pittman family farm in Brown County, established in 1867 and the Shelton family farm in Shelby County which started in 1864. Those farms both received the sesquicentennial award.