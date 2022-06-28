Bartholomew fair continues with Tony Stewart Foundation race

The Bartholomew County 4-H fair continues today with Bartholomew County REMC day at the fair.

Tonight’s entertainment includes a blacksmithing demonstration at Building 6, frog jumping contest at the Farm Bureau Building, Chordlighters at the David Boll Theatre and the Tony Stewart Foundation Race with All Star Circuit of Champions TQ Midgets at the grandstands.

All of those start at 7 p.m.

The fair runs through Saturday. You can get more information at bartholomewcountyfair.com.