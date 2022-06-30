Bartholomew fair continues with go-kart races at grandstand

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair continues today with Young Farmer’s Day at the fair. Midway wristbands are buy one get one starting at 5 p.m.

Today’s entertainment includes The Columbus East Choir at David Boll Theatre, Columbus Go-Karts at the grandstands, and the Vinyl Escape Band at the Farm Bureau Building, all starting at 7 p.m., and the Working Chute Contest starting at 8 p.m. at the Pavilion

The fair ends Saturday.

You can get more information at bartholomewcountyfair.com.