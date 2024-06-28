Bartholomew fair continues today with tractor pulls

The Bartholomew County 4-H Fair continues today with Weichert Realtors Home Group Day at the fair.

The Midway will open at 5 p.m. Tickets will be regular price from 5 to 8 p.m., with Midnight Madness starting at 8 with $25 wristbands

Entertainment tonight includes the Antique Tractor Pull at the Grandstand starting at 7 p.m. and the Corn Hole Tournament at the Farm Bureau building with $2 registration starting at 7 p.m. and the event starting at 7:30 p.m.

The fair runs through Saturday. You can get more information at https://bartholomewcountyfair.com