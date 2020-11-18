Bartholomew expected to dip into red zone on state COVID-19 map

The Indiana State Department of Health is reporting 5,541 new cases of COVID-19 in the state as of Tuesday afternoon’s update.

The number of new cases is down from weekend heights but still substantially higher than any day before early November. That is a 7-day positivity rate of 12 percent with 84 more deaths across the state.

According to state figures, just under 46 percent of the ICU hospital beds in south central Indiana’s District 8 are available, with almost 29 percent of the beds being used for COVID-19 patients and 25.5 percent being used for other patients. According to The Republic newspaper, Columbus Regional Hospital is at about 85 percent of its capacity and Schneck Medical Center in Seymour has run out of ICU beds.

Bartholomew County reported 45 new cases on Tuesday and 1 new death from COVID-19, which happened on Sunday.

Bartholomew, Brown, Johnson, Shelby, Jennings and Jackson counties are all showing high spread of the virus according to the state. Decatur County remains in the severe spread category. Local officials expect that Bartholomew County will also be moved into the red, or severe category, when the state next updates is color-coded map.

The Indiana Governor’s office yesterday said the governor and his wife are quarantining after a few members of their security detail tested positive for the coronavirus. Governor Eric Holcomb and First Lady Janet Holcomb are considered close contacts and will be tested for the virus this week. Typically, a coronavirus quarantine lasts two weeks. The governor is expected to join today’s COVID briefing by phone.