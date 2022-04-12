Bartholomew early voting closing for Good Friday observance

Local government offices are closing this week for Good Friday, including those in Bartholomew County and Columbus. Offices will reopen Monday.

Columbus officials say that trash and recycling pick-ups still will be running on their normal schedule.

Bartholomew County Clerk Shari Lentz says that the early voting site at NexusPark, the former Fair Oaks Mall, will be closed on Friday. It will reopen on Monday. Early voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays through April 29th, and until noon on May 2nd.

The Columbus City Utilities office will be closed on Friday.

If you have a problem with your water or sewer service, you can call the business office at 812-372-8861 and follow the prompts.