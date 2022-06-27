Bartholomew deputy chosen for school resource officer award

A Bartholomew County deputy and school resource officer is being recognized with a statewide award for her exceptional service.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Jessica Pendleton was recognized last week by the Indiana School Resource Officers Association as the Exceptional Service Award recipient for Region 9. She is stationed in the Flat Rock-Hawcreek Schools.

Pendleton received the award for going above and beyond the normal duties to enhance safety and relationships in her school and community, according to the sheriff’s department.

The association’s annual conference was last week in Michigan City.

Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.