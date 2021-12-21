Bartholomew deputies taking part in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is announcing that it is taking part in a nationwide effort to crack down on drunk and impaired drivers over the holidays.

More than 200 agencies around Indiana are taking part in the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over blitz, showing zero tolerance for anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The high-visibility overtime patrols will be taking place through New Year’s Day. They are being funded by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

According to the institute, last December, 73 people lost their lives in fatal crashes in Indiana. Of those, 11 involved a drunk driver.