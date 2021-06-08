Bartholomew deputies receiving new dog to replace fallen Diesel

Bartholomew County sheriff’s deputies are getting a new police dog to replace Diesel, who died in the line of duty while chasing a suspect last year.

Diesel was chasing a suspect near Interstate 65 in November when he was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Capt. Dave Steinkoenig with the sheriff’s department explains that the cost of more than $16,500 is mostly coming from donations.

Steinkoenig said that the cost includes the dog himself, training and basic supplies for the new dog.

County Commissioners approved the expenditure retroactively at their Monday meeting.

Photo: Diesel receiving his badge at a ceremony in December 2016 at the Bartholomew County Commissioners meeting.