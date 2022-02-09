Bartholomew COVID-19 numbers stay at lower level

Bartholomew County COVID-19 numbers continue to be far below the recent highs, even as the state passes a grim new milestone of more than 21,000 deaths.

According to numbers released yesterday by the Bartholomew County Community COVID-19 Task Force, there were 49 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the county and 26 people hospitalized with the disease as of Feb. 6th. Those are both down from recent record highs of 70 COVID-19 patients on January 17th and 326 positive test results on Jan. 27th, according to Indiana State Department of Health records.

Indiana reported 95 new deaths as of Monday, which pushes the statewide death toll from the disease to 21,079 people. Bartholomew County has had 228 deaths since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Every county in Indiana is still showing severe spread of the disease according to the state health department.