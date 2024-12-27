Bartholomew County wraps up most spending of COVID relief funds

Bartholomew County is wrapping up spending all of its federal COVID relief funds, with only funds set aside for rural broadband yet to be spent.

County Auditor Pia O’Connor updated the county commissioners this week, saying that when they approved this week’s claims, they were agreeing to pay off the last bills from the various spending under the American Rescue Plan.

The county received more than $16 million in relief funds, which were used for various large projects including heating, cooling and ventilation projects at the county jail and at the county courthouse as well as an expansion and move of the county health department. Money was also allocated for bonuses to frontline employees during the pandemic, vaccination clinics and IT projects for the county. County officials say that by using the federal funds, the county has been able to accomplish needed projects, without burdening the local taxpayer.

O’Conner said that it was required to allocate all of the funds by tying them to a specific contract before the end of 2024. But she felt it was most safe to have the funds all spent by the end of the year. After paying this week’s bills all of the funds have been spent, except the rural broadband project. The county allocated $4 million to the countywide broadband internet project which is ongoing She said that contract will end in 2026 and Commissioner Tony London estimated that the work will be finished next year.