Bartholomew County Works looking for next class through Wednesday

The deadline to sign up for the next Bartholomew County Works job readiness training workshop is coming up this week.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency. It provides resources in areas including transportation, finances and budget setting.

The workshop itself will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the week of March 7, in the Sarla Kalsi Conference Room, at YES Cinema. Workshop topics will include: applications, resumes, interviews, personality and skills inventories, interview attire and body language and other subjects.

The class size is limited. The deadline to apply for March’s workshop is 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

To get more information on signing up, call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-379-1630.