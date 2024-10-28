Bartholomew County Works Hosting Job Readiness Workshop Next Week

The deadline is approaching to sign up for the next series of job readiness workshops organized by Bartholomew County Works.

Bartholomew County Works is committed to helping members improve their lives, gain full-time employment and achieve economic self-sufficiency.

The next day-long workshop series will start on Monday November 4th and run through Friday November 8th at Yes Cinema.

An orientation session will be held Thursday, October 31st from 10 to 11:30 a.m. in the morning.

The deadline to sign up is Wednesday, October 30th.

To get more information on signing up, you can call Lincoln-Central Neighborhood Family Center at 812-378-2638.