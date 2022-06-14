Bartholomew County workers chosen for state highway awards

Two Bartholomew County highway department workers were recently recognized as highway employee of the year by a state association and by the county commissioners.

The Indiana Association of County Highway Engineers and Supervisors recognized C.W. McKittrick as the 2021 highway maintenance employee of the year and David Moore as the 2022 highway maintenance employee of the year.

County Engineer Danny Hollander said that this was a new award for the association, and Bartholomew County workers won the first two rounds of nominations.

The two were recognized at yesterday’s Bartholomew County Commissioners meeting. Commissioners President Carl Lienhoop said he wished that he could get the two to agree to never retire. He praised McKittrick for his skills at many different areas of the job and Moore for his willingness to volunteer for whatever work needs to be done.

Moore has been with the county for 41 years and is a crew chief, and McKittrick for 23 years and serves as an equipment operator.

Because of COVID restrictions, McKittrick could not previously receive his award.