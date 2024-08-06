Local News Top Story 

Bartholomew County Waste Management Announces Limited Number of No Charge Tire Take Backs

The Bartholomew County Waste Management has announced starting on Monday,
August 5th, 2024 that they have a limited number of no-charge tire take backs. This is applicable for residential tires (up to 4 passenger size tires per household) from Bartholomew County residents at the Bartholomew County Landfill  located at 811 E CR 450 S) during their normal hours of operation. They are open Monday- Friday 7:30am- 4:30pm and Saturday they are open 7:30am-4pm.
Address verification is required. Over 4 tires are accepted at the Landfill, disposal costs  $3 or more per the fee schedule at https://www.bcswmd.com/landfill.php. BCWMD Thanks IDEM for awarding Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District a Waste Tire Grant. The opportunity is limited based on the funds awarded.

For more information visit the BCSWMD website www.bcswmd.com.