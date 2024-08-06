Bartholomew County Waste Management Announces Limited Number of No Charge Tire Take Backs

The Bartholomew County Waste Management has announced starting on Monday,

August 5th, 2024 that they have a limited number of no-charge tire take backs. This is applicable for residential tires (up to 4 passenger size tires per household) from Bartholomew County residents at the Bartholomew County Landfill located at 811 E CR 450 S) during their normal hours of operation. They are open Monday- Friday 7:30am- 4:30pm and Saturday they are open 7:30am-4pm.

Address verification is required. Over 4 tires are accepted at the Landfill, disposal costs $3 or more per the fee schedule at https://www.bcswmd.com/landfill.php. BCWMD Thanks IDEM for awarding Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District a Waste Tire Grant. The opportunity is limited based on the funds awarded.

For more information visit the BCSWMD website www.bcswmd.com.