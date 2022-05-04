Bartholomew County voter turnout stalls at under 17 percent

Bartholomew County’s voter turnout was exceptionally low for Tuesday’s primary election, with 8,802 voters casting ballots, or 16.69 percent of the registered voters.

Of those, 2,532 voted absentee at the in-person early vote centers, 831 cast paper absentee ballots and 5,439 voted in person on Tuesday at the county’s 13 voting centers.

That compares to almost 25 percent turnout in the 2018 primary election, where 12,304 voters cast ballots. That was the highest election turnout total in an off-year primary in recent memory.