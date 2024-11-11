Bartholomew County Veterans Day services start at 11 today

It is Veterans Day today and Bartholomew County will be holding its traditional recognition of those who have served at ceremonies downtown this morning.

Zack Ellison, an organizer of the annual event explains:

Ellison says that the featured speaker will be retired National Guard Lt. Colonel Kent Anderson.

The ceremonies will be held at the Bartholomew County Memorial for Veterans on the courthouse lawn starting at 11. The rain location will be at Columbus City Hall.

Ellison said that it will be about a 40 minute service. The event no longer includes the reading of the names of veterans who have recently passed away. Instead, that recognition is reserved for Memorial Day services, Ellison said.

We will be airing the ceremonies on a recorded daily later today and on our website.

Photograph from the Carol M. Highsmith Archive, Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division.