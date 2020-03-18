Bartholomew County United Way sets up fund for pandemic relief

The United Way of Bartholomew County has established a new fund to help those affected financially by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency said that many of those most in need in the community already fight to meet basic needs and will face devastating short and long term effects from the pandemic including loss of income and food insufficiency.

Donations to the COVID-19 Relief Fund will go directly to United Way agencies who are addressing the most critical needs in our community which will likely include food, clothing and economic relief.

You can get more information on the COVID-19 Relief Fund by going to www.uwbarthco.org