Bartholomew County to light up green in honor of veterans

Bartholomew County will be lighting up green next week to celebrate America’s veterans.

Bartholomew County Commissioners approved a resolution this week, announcing the community’s participation in Operation Green Light, being organized by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veteran Service Officers. According to the county commissioners resolution, Bartholomew County seeks to honor those who have paid the high price for freedom by putting themselves into harm’s way.

The effort is meant to recognize veterans and their challenges and to raise awareness of the resources available to help them and their families.

In the week around Veterans Day, Monday through the 11th, communities across the state and nation will be lighting county buildings, bridges, and other meaningful landmarks. You can also participate by showing a green light next week at your home or business. Organizers say that shining a green light, will let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.