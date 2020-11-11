Bartholomew County tallies 61st death from COVID-19

Bartholomew County is reporting its 61st death from COVID-19. The most recent death came on Monday, according to details reported to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The county has had 73 new positive test results, bringing the total to 1,974. Under the state color-coded map, Bartholomew County remains yellow or showing moderate spread, while Johnson, Shelby, Decatur, Jennings and Jackson counties are all orange, showing high community spread. Brown County is coded as blue, showing minimal spread.

Statewide, Indiana reported 4,879 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, a new state record. That brings the state’s total to 219,338 since the pandemic began. There have been 4,481 COVID-19 deaths in the Hoosier state since the pandemic started after 64 more were announced yesterday. Those deaths were reported between October 14th and Monday.