Bartholomew County taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

The Bartholomew County Health Department is scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, for those in eligible groups.

That includes people who are 80 or older, as well as health care workers and first responders who work face-to-face with patients or infectious material, or who work in direct contact with the public.

Amanda Organist, nursing director for the county health department, says that you can get more information on eligibility by going online to ourshot.in.gov, and also register to receive your vaccine.

If you do not have internet access you can call 211, Thrive Alliance at 812-372-6918, Mill Race Center at 812-376-9241, or WellConnect at 812-376-5136 to get help signing up.

There is no cost to you to receive the vaccine, but your insurance may be charged an administration fee. When you come to get a vaccine, you should bring a photo ID and an insurance card if you have one.

There will be no walk-ins for the vaccine, all appointments must be pre-scheduled.