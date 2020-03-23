Bartholomew County shuts down salons, tattoo parlors, other spaces

Starting at noon today, you won’t be able to get a haircut, manicure or tattoo at a shop in Bartholomew County.

The Bartholomew County health officer issued an order this morning to close barber shops, beauty salons, nail salons, tanning salons, tattoo parlors and any other business which can not meet the current social distancing guidelines of six feet of separation between customers and staff.

The goal is to restrict social gatherings and promote social distancing.

Last week the health department issued a similar order for movie theaters and other indoor entertainment venues.

This and all previous orders, continue until further notice.

The county order:

From: Brian Niedbalski, M.D. Bartholomew County Health Officer

Bartholomew County Health officials are implementing additional actions to limit the spread of COVID-19 by restricting social interactions. As such mandatory closings will be ordered for the following businesses:

1. Barber shops, beauty salons, and nail salons

2. Tanning salons and tattoo parlors

3. Any other facility which can not meet the current guidelines regarding proper social distancing between customers (6 feet of separation)

The closures are ordered and shall be implemented as soon as possible but no later than 12 pm on Monday, March 23, 2020.

Closures of such public gathering places in order to restrict social gatherings and promote social distancing, come locally as part of a mandate from the Indiana

ally made March 16. These orders are determined necessary by the City of Columbus, Bartholomew County, Columbus Regional Hospital and the Bartholomew County Health Department.

This and all previous orders, continue until further notice.

Recommendations for actions intended to curtail the spread of the COVID 19 virus in homes and businesses may be found through the following state and federal entities:

Centers for Disease Control (CDC): www.CDC.gov. Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH): WWW.IN.gov/coronavirus.