Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Scams

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office is warning of scam calls that have been reported where a caller pretends to be a BCSO deputy.

The callers use the names of real BCSO deputies to try to convince people there is a tax warrant or other legal holding against someone they know. The fraudulent callers allege the fake legal holding can only be released if an amount of money is paid to the caller via a variety of methods, per BCSO spokeswoman Judy Jackson.

The sheriff says at no time will a BCSO deputy attempt to collect money directly over the telephone for any reason.

If individuals receive these calls, they are asked to contact BCSO at 812-379-1650.