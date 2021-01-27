Bartholomew County sheriff swears in newest deputy

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department is announcing its newest deputy. Ryan Smith was sworn in this week by Sheriff Matt Myers.

Smith previously worked at the the Orange County Sheriffs Department where he served as a K9 Officer, Field Training Officer, STOPs instructor and EMT. Smith received an Associates degree from Ivy Tech in the field of Human Services.

The Bartholomew County Sheriffs Office is taking applications for the position of Merit Deputy through Sunday.