Bartholomew County Sheriff swears in newest deputy

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department welcomed its newest deputy this week, 23-year-old Dayan Smith.

Smith is a graduate of Greenwood High School and Anderson University.

He previously worked at the Columbus, Georgia police department on DUI and family violence cases.

Smith said that he was looking for a smaller department closer to family.

Photo: Sheriff Matt Myers swears in new deputy, Dayan Smith on June 1st. Photo courtesy of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department.