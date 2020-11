Bartholomew County voters have set an all-time record for ballots cast, according to Bartholomew County Clerk Jay Phelps.

Voters cast 36,673 votes, passing the 2016 record turnout of 33,198 voters.

The vast majority of this year’s votes were cast before Election Day, with 20,867 in-person early votes and 6,700 mail-in absentee votes. In person voting Tuesday ended with 9,100 voters. That is a voter turnout of just under 69 percent.