Bartholomew County seeks grant to fund drones, security equipment for City Hall

Bartholomew County officials are seeking a grant in part to buy two drones for the sheriff’s department.

Shannan Cooke, director of emergency management for the county, outlined the proposal to the county commissioners yesterday. The annual Indiana homeland security grant request of just over $210,000 would provide almost $84,000 for the county to purchase two drones along with their associated camera equipment and software and also to train operators in their use.

The other $126,000 of the grant would go to purchase cameras, handheld metal detectors and a magnetometer for Columbus City Hall and the fire and police training facility at the airport, Cooke said.

Bartholomew County Commissioners approved the grant application.