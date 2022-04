The Bartholomew County Highway Department says that Stafford Road between County Roads 1025E and 1075E will be closing for bridge work. That will be from tomorrow through April 29th. No thru traffic will be permitted.

Lowell Bridge on Lowell Road between County Roads 325W and 250W will be closing from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday for bridge work.

You should avoid these areas if you can.