Bartholomew County roads closing today for work

Bartholomew County Road 450N, between Marr Road and State Road 9, will be closed intermittently from 9 to 5 today, according to the county highway department.

That will be between Marr to 250E, then 250E to Talley Road.

Also, Bartholomew County Road 900E, between 400S and 500S, will be closed until 6 p.m. this evening for a road overlay project.

The highway department suggests that you take alternate routes to avoid long delays. The work is dependent on the weather.