Bartholomew County Roads closed, high water

The Bartholomew County Emergency Management Department reports the following roads closed, or with high water as of 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

  • County Road 410 N between 1000E and State Road 46 will be closed for several weeks due to a pipe washed out from flooding.
  • West Lowell Road/ County Road North 500W.
  • County Road 500N between State Road 9 and County Road 1000E closed because of high water.
  • County Road 800N/Baseline Rd
  • County Road 800N west of State Road 9
  • County Road  800N at 575E
  • County Road 800N west of 325E high water
  • County Road 525W just north of Youth Camp Road
  • County Raod E 450N at 475E
  • Old Nashville Road near the transfer station has deep water.
  • County Road 500E at 250N
  • County Road 500E at 275N
  •  Wolfcreek Road just south of 194 N. Wolfcreek Road is  impassable with high water
  • County Road 500N east of State Road 9.
  • State Road 9 north of County Road 900N.
  • Area of 760 Jonesville Rd.
  • Goeller Boulevard west of State Road 46.
  • Stafford Road and County Road 900E.
  • Raintree Drive northwest of Country Club Rd.
  • Bonnell Road between 25th Street and County Road 250E.