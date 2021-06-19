Bartholomew County Roads closed, high water
The Bartholomew County Emergency Management Department reports the following roads closed, or with high water as of 11:15 a.m. Saturday.
- County Road 410 N between 1000E and State Road 46 will be closed for several weeks due to a pipe washed out from flooding.
- West Lowell Road/ County Road North 500W.
- County Road 500N between State Road 9 and County Road 1000E closed because of high water.
- County Road 800N/Baseline Rd
- County Road 800N west of State Road 9
- County Road 800N at 575E
- County Road 800N west of 325E high water
- County Road 525W just north of Youth Camp Road
- County Raod E 450N at 475E
- Old Nashville Road near the transfer station has deep water.
- County Road 500E at 250N
- County Road 500E at 275N
- Wolfcreek Road just south of 194 N. Wolfcreek Road is impassable with high water
- County Road 500N east of State Road 9.
- State Road 9 north of County Road 900N.
- Area of 760 Jonesville Rd.
- Goeller Boulevard west of State Road 46.
- Stafford Road and County Road 900E.
- Raintree Drive northwest of Country Club Rd.
- Bonnell Road between 25th Street and County Road 250E.