Bartholomew County Roads closed, high water

The Bartholomew County Emergency Management Department reports the following roads closed, or with high water as of 11:15 a.m. Saturday.

County Road 410 N between 1000E and State Road 46 will be closed for several weeks due to a pipe washed out from flooding.

West Lowell Road/ County Road North 500W.

County Road 500N between State Road 9 and County Road 1000E closed because of high water.

County Road 800N/Baseline Rd

County Road 800N west of State Road 9

County Road 800N at 575E

County Road 800N west of 325E high water

County Road 525W just north of Youth Camp Road

County Raod E 450N at 475E

Old Nashville Road near the transfer station has deep water.

County Road 500E at 250N

County Road 500E at 275N

Wolfcreek Road just south of 194 N. Wolfcreek Road is impassable with high water

County Road 500N east of State Road 9.

State Road 9 north of County Road 900N.

Area of 760 Jonesville Rd.

Goeller Boulevard west of State Road 46.

Stafford Road and County Road 900E.

Raintree Drive northwest of Country Club Rd.

Bonnell Road between 25th Street and County Road 250E.